FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s popular Surface Headphones return to all-time low at $150 (Save 25%)

-
HeadphoneswootMicrosoft
Reg. $200 $150

Today only, Woot offers the Microsoft Surface Headphones for $149.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally fetched $250, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. Microsoft’s previous-generation headphones deliver a premium matte grey design that pairs with a built-in dial for adjusting the volume and skipping tracks. That’s alongside active noise cancellation, up to 18-hour battery life, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 130 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If the added Microsoft polish and more premium design isn’t doing anything for you, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $60 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Then check out everything our headphones guide has to offer in terms of additional price cuts. We’re still seeing Powerbeats Pro at $160, which come equipped with Apple H1 chip and are $90 off the going rate. Not to mention, the more affordable Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds at $70.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

From your doorstep to your office, on the train or in the air, listen in comfort and style all day. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with rich, clear audio and adjustable noise cancellation. And use your voice to get more done with your hands free. Just ask Microsoft Cortana¹ to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

woot

Microsoft

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Prep for New Year’s resolutions: CamelBak & ...
Today’s best game deals: Crash 4 $30, Mario Tenni...
Add SOG’s Sync II Traveler Multi-Tool to your EDC...
ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robo Vac/Mop now just $100 (Reg. $20...
Today only, refurbished iPad deals start at $75: 9.7-in...
Adobe Elements 2020 drops to $50, your choice of Photos...
Juicers and blenders up to $170 off in-time for the new...
iPhone deals start at $130 with various models discount...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System falls to new low at $430, more from $100

$100 Learn More
60% off

GameStop end of year sale up to 60% off Funko, gamer hoodies, collectibles, more

From $10 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smart home gear from $30

$30 Learn More
$35 off

GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter drops to $65 at Amazon with a 15W USB-C port

$65 Learn More
40% off

Laundry essentials up to 40% off at Amazon: Downy Unstopables, Tide PODS, more from $15

From $!5 Learn More
16% off

Build a shed with ease when using 2x4basics’ custom kit at its lowest price in years, now $51

$51 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 29, 2020 – Apple Watch Series 6 from $339, iPad deals, more

Listen now
$480

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 LTE falls to new all-time low at $359 (Save 25%)

$359 Learn More