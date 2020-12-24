FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 truly wireless earbuds are $70 with 28-hour battery life

-
$20 off $70

Anker’s Amazon storefront offers its Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds for $69.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $90 here with today’s deal marking a return to the Amazon all-time low price. Ditch the more costly alternatives from Apple and go with Anker’s Liberty Air 2 in your choice of multiple colors today. You can count on up to 28-hours of total playback with the included battery case or 7-hours with the earbuds alone. Anker promises that “environmental noises are reduced by 60%, while 95% of your voice is retained so you sound louder and clearer on the other end.” Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 7,500 Amazon customers.

For a more affordable option, consider the AUKEY’s truly wireless earbuds for $24 when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a familiar design but with less playback time being one of the biggest differences. Nonetheless, if you need a more affordable option for the gym or elsewhere, this should do just fine. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t miss Anker’s latest Amazon sale that dropped yesterday with deals from $17. Headlining is the latest PowerHouse II 400 power station at $300 alongside a host of other deals you can find here.

Anker Liberty Air 2 feature:

  • Diamond-Inspired Sound: Inspired by the ultra-hard structure of diamonds, Liberty Air 2’s driver domes maintain their rigidity even when vibrating at high frequencies. Music is reproduced with a 15% larger frequency bandwidth for clear treble and 2× more bass.
  • Perfect for Home Offices: Each earbud is equipped with two microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. Environmental noises are reduced by 60%, while 95% of your voice is retained so you sound louder and clearer on the other end.
  • Up to 28 Hours of Playtime*: A single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends it to 28 hours of playtime. And when the case needs a power boost, simply set it down on a wireless charger.

