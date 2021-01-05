FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit Amazon lows from $26.50 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla art books. You can score The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition hardcover edition for $50.29 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 37% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether it’s for gamers that love to spend time in the Animus our just something pretty for the table in the game room, today’s deals are worth a closer look. Unlike the standard edition (also on sale below), this one sports an exclusive cover, decorative slipcase, and a “gallery-quality” lithograph print. But the “visual journey through the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” continues here with “iconic artwork” including much of the breathtaking landscapes and weapons on display in the game, alongside a host of developer insights. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

If the $50+ price tag on the deluxe version is a bit much for you, Amazon is also offering the The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover standard edition down at $26.32 shipped. Regularly $40, this one is also at the Amazon all-time low right now. You can expect much of the same from this 192-page book, just without the deluxe cover, print, and slipcase. Also rated 4+ stars

You’ll also want to swing by this morning’s games roundup for all of today’s best price drops. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is down at $40 if you know someone still looking for a copy. But we also have some great deals on PowerA accessories if you’re need to kit out your Switch setup, not to mention the Seagate Xbox Game Drive portable SSD down at $160. Swing by our games/apps deal hub for even more. 

More on the The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

This masterfully designed oversized hardcover art book invites the reader on a visual journey through the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: A world defined by the harsh beauty of Viking life, rich with fascinating characters and breathtaking landscapes. The Assassin’s Creed series is renowned for its skillful blend of historical fiction, epic environments, and exciting action. This art book offers an insider’s look at the immersive art direction of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. 

