PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Folio Case falls to new low of $20 (Save 20%), more from $9

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Folio Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer beating previous price cuts by $2 and marking a new all-time low. This folio-style case protects your Switch or Switch Lite with a zippered polyester exterior and an official seal of approval from Nintendo. On the inside, there’s plenty of storage for the console itself alongside seven cartridges, a removable accessory pouch, and more. A carrying handle completes the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more PowerA Switch accessories from $9.

Other PowerA deals include:

For another way to elevate your Switch gameplay experience, we’re still tracking a price cut on HORI’s Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepad at a low of $45. That’s on top of all of the discounted titles for your Switch and more in today’s roundup, including a notable deal on the popular games Hades.

PowerA Nintendo Switch Folio Case features:

Nintendo Switch folio style polyester shell case with zippered closure and sturdy handle. Protective case Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. Removable neoprene system pouch provides game storage for up to 7 game cards and can be worn on your belt

