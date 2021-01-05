FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Folio Case falls to new low of $20 (Save 20%), more from $9

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
40% off $9

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Folio Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer beating previous price cuts by $2 and marking a new all-time low. This folio-style case protects your Switch or Switch Lite with a zippered polyester exterior and an official seal of approval from Nintendo. On the inside, there’s plenty of storage for the console itself alongside seven cartridges, a removable accessory pouch, and more. A carrying handle completes the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more PowerA Switch accessories from $9.

Other PowerA deals include:

For another way to elevate your Switch gameplay experience, we’re still tracking a price cut on HORI’s Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepad at a low of $45. That’s on top of all of the discounted titles for your Switch and more in today’s roundup, including a notable deal on the popular games Hades.

PowerA Nintendo Switch Folio Case features:

Nintendo Switch folio style polyester shell case with zippered closure and sturdy handle. Protective case Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. Removable neoprene system pouch provides game storage for up to 7 game cards and can be worn on your belt

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch st...
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit...
Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all...
AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, ba...
The $74 Honeywell T5 smart thermostat works with HomeKi...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $26 (S...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: hocus 2, Solita...
iDevices HomeKit dimmer switches and more now up to 28%...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Expand your Z-Wave setup with up to 25% off GE switches, smart plugs, more from $15

$15 Learn More
$74 off

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch strikes $36, more up to $74 off

From $36 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit Amazon lows from $26.50 (Reg. up to $80)

$26.50+ Learn More
Reg. $70

Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all-time low at $50 (Save 29%)

$50 Learn More
60% off

Timbuk2 Garage Sale cuts up to 60% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

From $30 Learn More
Save 29%

AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, bags, more priced from $14

From $14 Learn More

Dell refreshes UltraSharp lineup with 40-inch Curved 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor, more

Read more Learn More
55% off

Home gym gear up to 55% off from $32: Flat benches, bikes, yoga gear, more

$32+ Learn More