Today’s best game deals: Hades $20, Aladdin and The Lion King $8, Rare Replay $7.50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Hades on Nintendo Switch for $19.99. That’s $5 or 20% off the regular $25 price tag, matching the Black Friday Switch price, and the best we can find. Created by Supergiant Games (makers of Bastion and Transistor), Hades took home the best indie and the best action game of the year at the 2020 Game Awards. This rogue-like dungeon crawler has players hacking and slashing their way through hordes of enemies as the immortal Prince of the Underworld. Alongside thousands of viable character builds, you will be meeting up with “Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and many more, to choose from their dozens of powerful Boons that enhance your abilities.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Aladdin and The Lion King, Rare Replay, loads of Yakuza and Mega Man titles, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bloodstained, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $59 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Aladdin and The Lion King $8 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Xbox franchise sale from $5
- Yakuza PSN franchise sale from $5
- Mega Man Xbox franchise sale from $15
- Mega Man PSN franchise sale from $10
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Killer Instinct: Definitive $10 (Reg. $40)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $24 (Reg. $40)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $50)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Sonic Forces + Super Monkey Ball $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal Steel Book $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe $30 (Reg. $90)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Octopath Traveler $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
