Today’s best game deals: Hades $20, Aladdin and The Lion King $8, Rare Replay $7.50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Hades on Nintendo Switch for $19.99. That’s $5 or 20% off the regular $25 price tag, matching the Black Friday Switch price, and the best we can find. Created by Supergiant Games (makers of Bastion and Transistor), Hades took home the best indie and the best action game of the year at the 2020 Game Awards. This rogue-like dungeon crawler has players hacking and slashing their way through hordes of enemies as the immortal Prince of the Underworld. Alongside thousands of viable character builds, you will be meeting up with “Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and many more, to choose from their dozens of powerful Boons that enhance your abilities.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Aladdin and The Lion King, Rare Replay, loads of Yakuza and Mega Man titles, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bloodstained, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and much more.

Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

