Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case $2 (87% off), more

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of its FORM iPhone Leather Wallet Cases headlined by the iPhone 11 Pro style at $1.87 shipped. Usually fetching $15, you’re saving over 87% here with today’s offer marking a new all-time low on this style and beating our previous mention by $6. Comprised of high-quality vegan leather and a polycarbonate shell, this case adds three card slots to your iPhone with a folio design that’ll also keep the screen protected when closed. It also features an integrated stand to make enjoying videos more convenient. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can shop the rest of the iPhone cases right here.
More smartphone accessories:
- AirPods start at $85 with these rare refurbished deals, today only
- Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger: $23 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey 10000mAh Qi Power Bank: $27 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
- w/ code WVHYH3BT
- Eve Button lets you quickly set HomeKit scenes, dim lights, and more at $42
- Mkeke iPhone XR Screen Protector 3-pack: $6 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Anker PowerExtend Strip: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Anker eufy P1 Smart Scale tracks with Apple Health, more for $28
- Mkeke iPhone 11 Clear Case: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds see first discount to $179 (Save $50), more from $150
- Mpow Car Phone Mount: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey 48W 2-port car charger:$14 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code D4O2IVTE
- 15W Qi Charging Pad: $8 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code IIRFH7A4
- Aukey Car Mount: $9 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
The FORM Wallet Case combines high-quality vegan leather with a strong polycarbonate shell to provide scratch protection and handy, low profile card storage. All FORM cases are meticulously designed and engineered to exacting standards to ensure a snug fit around your device, while providing easy access to buttons, speakers, microphones, cameras, and connectors.
The Wallet Case boasts three internal card slots that can hold multiple cards without adding unnecessary bulk, while a strong magnet helps keep the case closed, without becoming a nuisance to repeated access.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!