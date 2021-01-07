FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case $2 (87% off), more

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of its FORM iPhone Leather Wallet Cases headlined by the iPhone 11 Pro style at $1.87 shipped. Usually fetching $15, you’re saving over 87% here with today’s offer marking a new all-time low on this style and beating our previous mention by $6. Comprised of high-quality vegan leather and a polycarbonate shell, this case adds three card slots to your iPhone with a folio design that’ll also keep the screen protected when closed. It also features an integrated stand to make enjoying videos more convenient. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can shop the rest of the iPhone cases right here.

The FORM Wallet Case combines high-quality vegan leather with a strong polycarbonate shell to provide scratch protection and handy, low profile card storage. All FORM cases are meticulously designed and engineered to exacting standards to ensure a snug fit around your device, while providing easy access to buttons, speakers, microphones, cameras, and connectors.

The Wallet Case boasts three internal card slots that can hold multiple cards without adding unnecessary bulk, while a strong magnet helps keep the case closed, without becoming a nuisance to repeated access.

