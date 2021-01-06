FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 nears low at $1,408 ($292 off), more from $480

-
AmazonBest BuyBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
From $480 $292 off

Amazon is offering the Razer Blade Stealth 13 2.8GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,408.08 shipped. Today’s deal saves $292 and comes within $8 of our last mention, making this the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a powerful computer that’s also portable, this is a great choice. You’ll find the quad-core 10th Gen i7 processor to be quite powerful, while the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card handles gaming and more with ease. Plus, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, you’ll have more than enough room to store and run even the most demanding games. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More deals:

Did you see the news? Mad Catz is back with an all-new mouse. With multiple programmable buttons and enhanced customization, the R.A.T. DWS Wireless Mouse offers up to 300-hours of battery life on a single AA. It’s launching next month, and you can find out more right here.

More about the Razer Blade Stealth 13:

  • Blaze Through Games and Content Creation: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB VRAM graphics, Quad-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor, and 16GB dual-channel memory.
  • Designed for Mobility: Ultra thin, light and incredibly durable with a CNC unibody aluminum frame and long battery life.
  • Full HD Thin Bezel Display — Visually stunning matte Full HD screen with 100% sRGB color saturation for gaming and entertainment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Best PC Gaming Deals Razer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Samsung’s EVO 512GB microSD card drops to second-...
Amazon Rivet table and floor lamps are up to 40% off, n...
This highly-rated swiveling aluminum MacBook stand is d...
Bring home UBTECH’s programmable Iron Man Robot a...
meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to low of $23 (...
Catch a My Partner Pikachu for your collection at just ...
Secure your home with Nooie’s 1080p Wi-Fi Pan/Til...
Walker Edison coffee tables plunge as low as $116 (Up t...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 21-inch 4K iMac at Amazon low, Philips Hue from $20, Home Depot up to 45% off tools, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day Apple Sale, AirPods Pro hit $190, Apple Watch SE up to $40 off, more

Learn More
Shop now

Woot kicks off 1-day MacBook Pro and Air sale from $500 (Refurb)

From $500 Learn More
50% off

Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off during Finish Line’s End of Season Sale with deals from $5

From $5 Learn More
60% off

Use a year of ABC Mouse to teach your kids in 2021 at an all-time low of $45 (60% off)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $100

Samsung’s EVO 512GB microSD card drops to second-best price yet at $70 (30% off)

$70 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Rivet table and floor lamps are up to 40% off, now priced from $25

From $25 Learn More
75% off

GAP’s Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $5

from $5 Learn More