Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 nears low at $1,408 ($292 off), more from $480

Amazon is offering the Razer Blade Stealth 13 2.8GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,408.08 shipped. Today’s deal saves $292 and comes within $8 of our last mention, making this the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a powerful computer that’s also portable, this is a great choice. You’ll find the quad-core 10th Gen i7 processor to be quite powerful, while the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card handles gaming and more with ease. Plus, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, you’ll have more than enough room to store and run even the most demanding games. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Blaze Through Games and Content Creation: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB VRAM graphics, Quad-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor, and 16GB dual-channel memory.

Designed for Mobility: Ultra thin, light and incredibly durable with a CNC unibody aluminum frame and long battery life.

Full HD Thin Bezel Display — Visually stunning matte Full HD screen with 100% sRGB color saturation for gaming and entertainment.

