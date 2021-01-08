FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Digital Nintendo Switch games from $2: Crash Team Racing, Lumo, Duke Nukem, more

We are now tracking a number of notable digital Nintendo Switch game deals courtesy of the eShop. Starting from around $2, we are seeing a wide-ranging NIS publisher sale alongside big-time indies and more to fill out your Switch library with some titles that may have gotten overlooked during the holiday sale. You will find some Switch game deals in this morning’s roundup, but be sure to head below for all of today’s best eShop offers.

Digital Nintendo Switch game deals:

As we mentioned above, you’ll want to swing by today’s game roundup for even more Switch deals including Cadence of Hyrule, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and more. Not to mention a very much available copy of Ring Fit Adventure fitness bundle. Then go dive into our hands-on review of Nintendo’s latest workout platform and don’t forget about this freebie jump rope title

On the accessory side of things, we have a series of ongoing PowerA cases, folios and more from $9 right here as well as a particularly notable all-time low on HORI’s Split Pad Pro controller

More on Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled:

Digital Nintendo Switch game deals from $2: Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max. Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls…Power slide to glory in additional karts, tracks and arenas from Crash Nitro Kart. 

