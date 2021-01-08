FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40, Iron Man VR $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $20 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This one takes players to the Dark Age, from the harsh shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England. Not only are you building up your clan’s settlement in the new lands, but also leading epic raids across the already established strongholds and learning more about the early iterations of the Assassin’s Order. Down below, you’ll find deals on Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Marvel’s Avengers, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and much more.

Pre-orders:

EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18

A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator

Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

