Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40, Iron Man VR $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $20 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This one takes players to the Dark Age, from the harsh shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England. Not only are you building up your clan’s settlement in the new lands, but also leading epic raids across the already established strongholds and learning more about the early iterations of the Assassin’s Order. Down below, you’ll find deals on Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Marvel’s Avengers, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and much more.
- Nintendo’s Labo Switch Vehicle Kit $35 (Save up to 50%)
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza Kiwami $6 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Cadence of Hyrule $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ring Fit Adventure $70 (In-stock)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metro Exodus $14 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $12 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Xbox franchise sale from $5
- Yakuza PSN franchise sale from $5
- Mega Man Xbox franchise sale from $15
- Mega Man PSN franchise sale from $10
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Killer Instinct: Definitive $10 (Reg. $40)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $24 (Reg. $40)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $50)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal Steel Book $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe $30 (Reg. $90)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18
A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator
Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today
It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done
Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now
Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS
