HORI’s Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepad falls to low of $45, more from $20

-
Apps Games
20% off $20+

Amazon offers the refreshed HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro for $44.95 shipped in two styles. Typically you’d pay $50 for Hori’s latest Switch accessory, with today’s offer marking the very first price cut we’ve seen. Whether you just unwrapped a Switch for Christmas or want to mix up the gaming experience, HORI’s Split Pad Pro brings some added ergonomics into the action. Pairing a unique Joy-Con-like design with more ergonomic form-factor, these gamepads offer a full-sized controller experience in handheld mode. There’s the usual controller layout you’d expect, but with some added switches and assignable buttons. Over 9,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $20.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the HORI Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller for $19.99. Having just launched last fall, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts, saves you 20%, and marks a new all-time low. One of the biggest complaints about Joy-Con controllers, aside from the drift issue, is the lack of a D-Pad, which is what this gamepad looks to solve. It replaces the left Joy-Con with a black and gold Pikachu design, as well as a more comfortable handheld gaming experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Or if you’d just prefer to go with a traditional gamepad, we’re still tracking the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale for $59. Down from its $70 going rate, this is a perfect addition to any Switch setup, especially if you’re looking to dive into games from the couch.

HORI Switch Split Pad Pro features:

A revolutionary way to play your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro. Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include programmable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, assignable buttons, and more.

