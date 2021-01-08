FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

No need to spend Instant Pot prices, this highly-rated 6-Qt. multi-cooker is now $30 (50% off)

Best Buy is now offering the 6-quart Insignia Multi-Cooker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $60, this Best Buy exclusive is 50% off the going rate and at the lowest we can find. While it might not carry the popular Instant Pot brand name, it is also a fraction of the price and one of the most affordable 6-quart multi-cookers anywhere. With over 6,000 Best Buy customers leaving it with a 4+ star rating, it’s probably worth a look if you don’t want to pay the Instant Pot tax. It sports 10 built-in cooking functions along with a keep warm option for all of your 1-pot dinners. It also ships with a measuring cup, rice scoop, soup ladle, cooking stand, and condensation collector, which is quite an extensive package for just $30. Head below for even more details. 

At this price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a basic slow cooker for less, never mind a multi-function pressure cooker like today’s lead deal. Outside of a significantly smaller option, like this 2-quart Elite Gourmet at $20, this is about as affordable as it gets right now. 

We also still have the Instant Vortex 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven at its Amazon all-time low along with even more kitchenware in our home goods deal hub. Just be sure to check out the new Le Creuset Valentine’s Day collection from $8 as well as these Breville juicers at up to $70 off. And while you’re at it, this morning’s Gold Box also has a wealth of Takeya bottles and pitchers starting from just $11 as well. 

More on the Insignia Multi-Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times. Measuring cup, rice scoop, soup ladle, cooking stand and condensation collector are included for use right out of the box.

