Latest model wireless Xbox Core Controllers now starting from $50 + more from $39

Best Buy is now offering the latest model wireless Xbox Core Controllers in black or white for $49.99 shipped and Shock Blue model down at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $60 for the black/white Core gamepads and $65 for the blue one, this is the current lowest price we can find and some of the best deals we have tracked outside of Black Friday 2020 on the latest model Xbox controllers. Featuring a new share button and a slightly tighter form-factor, these gamepads are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android (iOS support details here). Other features include the on-board 3.5mm headphone jack and textured grips on the triggers, bumpers, and back. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below.

Walmart is also still offering the previous-generation Arctic Camo Special Edition Controller down at $39 shipped. Listed at $65 on Amazon, this is a great deal if you’re looking to fill out your collection or don’t need some of the minor enhancements Microsoft made on the latest Core models above. Otherwise, just scoop up a wired PowerA Xbox gamepad for all of your couch co-op needs at just $25 and call it a day.

While we are talking Xbox controllers, be sure to dive into our Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 video review and check out the new limited-edition Mandalorian Xbox controllers that hit in December. For something more bespoke, Thrustmaster’s latest eSwap X Pro delivers a fully customizable Xbox controller experience. And lastly, here’s our hands-on impressions of Xbox Series X as well as all of today’s best game deals.

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button.

