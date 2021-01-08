Samsung Galaxy Buds Live drop to new Amazon low at $127 (25% off), more from $100

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $126.75 shipped. Normally fetching $170, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live enter with the same true wireless connectivity you’d expect from a modern pair of earbuds, but with a unique bean-shaped design that’s said to more naturally fit in your ear. Alongside active noise cancellation, there’s also 6-hour battery life that jumps up to 21 thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. Even with Samsung’s rumored and much pricier Galaxy Buds Pro on the horizon, these are notable additions to your Android setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 6,500 customers and our hands-on review offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale today for $99.99. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Trading in the bean-shaped design found above for a more typical form-factor, the Galaxy Buds+ deliver an Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise as well as 11-hour playback. You’ll also enjoy a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Jump into our headphones guide for even more price cuts if neither of the Samsung offerings are going to cut it. The first price cut on these Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds is still live at $179 which is joined by another pair of the bands latest cans from $150. Not to mention, these over-ear ANC headphones from Sennheiser at $100.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

