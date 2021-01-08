Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (38% off), more

Topyo Pro (a Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Stand for $15.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $26, today’s offer saves you 38%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Perfect for streamlining your nightstand, this 2-in-1 charger provides a spot to refuel your iPhone and Apple Watch. Its Qi pad can dish out both 10 or 7.5W speeds and pairs with a slot to place your wearable. Over 20,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charger pad with charging dock for Apple Watch carries the exclusive ATB technology which reduces operating temperature by at least 4 degrees Celsius for safe and swift charging. The base of the Watch charging dock had been sloped, which is convenient to connect with Watch tightly. The wireless charging pad decorated with threaded silicone for stable charging and it is also the “sweet spot” for charging accurately.
The Type-C port extended in the bottom cable storage, applied with both USB and Type-C charging cables for Watch. There is Type-C data cable is included in the package for wireless charger juices reversibly, rapidly and stably.
