Amazon has 1-lb. of MatchaDNA Certified Organic Tea Powder for $15.50 (Reg. $28)

Amazon is offering the 1-pound tin of MatchaDNA Certified Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder for $15.41 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page in order to redeem the lowest possible price. Them remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly delivers. Regularly closer to $28, this is about 45% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Whether you just need a refill or are looking to supplement your 2021 health regimen, today’s deal on the highly-rated MatchaDNA powder is worth a closer look. Naturally “packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids,” this is 100% USDA-certified organic matcha that has been tested for “lead and heavy metals by third party labs to ensure purity.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re just trying matcha out for the first time, it might be smarter to look at smaller quantity package like this Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder at around $7.50 (with Subscribe & Save). This option is an Amazon best-seller with stellar ratings from over 42,000 customers.

But the health and protein-focused grocery deals don’t stop there. The Pure Protein 12-pack of Ready to Drink Shakes dropped to under $11 today alongside deals on Jack Link’s Beef Sticks and Quest Peanut Butter Cups. Just remember to browse through today’s Gold Box for offers on health supplements and our sports/fitness hub for all of your home workout needs including these Sunny Health & Fitness equipment deals from $28.

More the MatchaDNA Certified Organic Tea Powder:

All MatchaDNA teas are USDA Certified Organic. Our farms have been inspected and meet the stringent USDA Organic rules and requirements….16 oz Tin Can of MatchaDNA Organic Green Tea Powder is naturally packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and EGCG’s…Each batch is also tested for Lead and heavy metals by third party labs to ensure purity.

