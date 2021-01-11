NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 Router lets you upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 for $99 (Save $70)

Walmart currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99 shipped. Down from the usual $169 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 41% price cut with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $16 and matching the all-time low. NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 comes packed with support for Wi-Fi 6, which means you’re looking at up to 3Gb/s of network throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more to round out the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

A great way to leverage the savings from the lead deal would be picking up some new Ethernet cables to tidy up the networking setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, with the slim design keeping the clutter down to a minimum.

We’re also still tracking some all-time lows on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh Systems, which are now starting from $80 with up to 20% in savings to be had. But if Wi-Fi 6 is a must, you can still lock-in the first price cuts on TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh 802.11ax systems from $240.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi Router supports the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!