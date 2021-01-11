This push up rack system is now up to 64% off at just $20 Prime shipped (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Xtreme Time 9-in-1 Push Up Rack Board System for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $57 at Walmart where it is currently listed at $34, today’s offer is as much as 64% in savings and the lowest we can find. This color-coded pushup board training system is a great way to get a workout in at home that can target a number of muscle groups including the “chest, shoulders, back, and arms, all while engaging your total core.” It uses a “heavy duty” plug and press setup for various exercises with cushioned, non-slip grips. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative here would be a simple set of N1Fit Push Up Bars. These ones sell for $13 Prime shipped and carry solid ratings from over 1,300 Amazon customers. They won’t bring the sort of guided approach the peg system on today’s lead deal does, but it will provide a more comfortable way to get down and push out some reps either way.

Speaking of workout gear, we also still have some great deals running on the Sunny Health & Fitness Ab Roller Wheel, the TriggerPoint 12-inch CORE Foam Roller, and even more more on our fitness deal hub. Just make sure you check out this morning’s Apple Watch Series 6 deals with options starting from $339 along with the rest of our fitness tracker offers.

More on the Xtreme Time 9-in-1 Push Up Rack Board:

An innovative color-coded pushup board training system that strengthens and shaping your entire upper body (chest, shoulders, back, and arms), while engaging your total core. This challenging strength and conditioning 10-week program combines Power Press push ups with intense calorie-burning cardio, plyometrics, and core exercises for a total body workout. In just 30 minutes a day, you will develop muscles, build upper and lower body strength, burn calories, and lose weight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

