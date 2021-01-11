Reebok offers extra 50% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, more from $15

Reebok’s End of Season Sale takes an extra 50% off markdowns with promo code GETDOWN at checkout. Boost your 2021 workouts with deals on running and training shoes, as well as apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Zig Kenetica Shoes for men. Originally these shoes were priced at $120, however during the sale you can find them for $55. This style was designed for training with supportive features and a flexible base to endure quick movements. They’re also very lightweight and are slightly curved to help propel you forward. You can find them in a modern gray coloring and Reebok customers gave this style a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

