Score this highly-rated 1080p dash camera at 33% off on Amazon, now $30

Apeman
33% off $30

apeman store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $30.14 shipped with the code VIJ8QAYQ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $15 from its list price, this saves you 33% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This dash camera sports 1080p recording and a sleek design to ensure that it captures high-quality footage. You’ll find that it stores recordings on a built-in microSD card, making it super simple to transfer footage from the camera to your computer or smartphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Be sure to pick up a 32GB microSD card. It’s required to store your footage on, and this one can be repurposed to record 4K video with your DSLR or mirrorless camera should the need arise, thanks to the inclusion of the microSD to SD adapter.

More about apeman’s 1080p Dash Camera:

  • 1080P Full HD Dash Cam – Simultaneous recording with Super High Resolution 1080P@30fps Full HD Lens, and 3 inch large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos&images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving.
  • 170° Super Wide Angle – This car driving recorder employs 170° super wide angle lens. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene.
  • Built in G-sensor – With built-in G-sensor, apeman dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored.

