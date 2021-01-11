Score this highly-rated 1080p dash camera at 33% off on Amazon, now $30

apeman store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $30.14 shipped with the code VIJ8QAYQ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $15 from its list price, this saves you 33% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This dash camera sports 1080p recording and a sleek design to ensure that it captures high-quality footage. You’ll find that it stores recordings on a built-in microSD card, making it super simple to transfer footage from the camera to your computer or smartphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

More about apeman’s 1080p Dash Camera:

1080P Full HD Dash Cam – Simultaneous recording with Super High Resolution 1080P@30fps Full HD Lens, and 3 inch large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos&images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving.

170° Super Wide Angle – This car driving recorder employs 170° super wide angle lens. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene.

Built in G-sensor – With built-in G-sensor, apeman dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored.

