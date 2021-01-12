Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock falls to new all-time low at $270 (Save $80)

Amazon currently offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for $269.99 shipped. Down from $350, you’re saving 23% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $30 and marking a new all-time low. Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock stands out from other options on the market thanks to its more robust selection of ports headlined by a pair of additional Thunderbolt 3 slots. That’s on top of two USB-C inputs and plenty of legacy I/O, like a DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 slots, and SD card readers. Plus, 85W passthrough charging completes the package. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 345 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re mainly after bringing back some older ports to your Mac and don’t need the flexibility of extra Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C slots, going with the CalDigit TS3 Dock is a great way to save further. I’ve been rocking this $250 model for the past few months now and find it to be a solid 16-inch MacBook Pro companion. And over 2,400 customers seem to agree, having left a 4.5/5 star rating.

While you’ll find plenty of other discounted ways to elevate your workstation in our Mac accessories guide, there are some particular highlights in this Twelve South aluminum Mac and iPad stand sale from $31. But then be sure to go check out OWC’s new Thunderbolt 4 Dock that was designed with M1 Macs in mind.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock features:

Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Ultrabook at once: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 dock Pro sports two Thunderbolt 3, two dedicated USB-C, and two USB 3.0 ports, a built-in DisplayPort, SD and Micro SD card slots, Gigabit Ethernet, Plus a front mic-audio port and a rear amplified audio output.

