PowerA’s Project xCloud MOGA Controller drops to $50 (Save 30%), more from $10

Amazon offers the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for $49.99 shipped. Down from its usual $70 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30% and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Designed for letting you take advantage of Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud, as well as Stadia and other game streaming platforms from your Android smartphone and more. The controller itself pairs with a clamp to hold your handset in place and packs a built-in power bank for staying charged up through extended gameplay sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 510 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $10.

Other notable PowerA gear on sale:

Then go check out all of the other Switch accessory discounts that are still live in our roundup from yesterday. We also just got a look at an upcoming limited-edition Switch bundle sporting a new coat of Super Mario-inspired paint.

PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Controller features:

Replace awkward touchscreen controls with the precision and familiarity of a MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller across hundreds of mobile games like Minecraft and Fortnite. This versatile wireless controller also optimizes your PC gameplay on platforms like Steam or PlayStation Now with the ability to map two additional buttons on the fly to gain a competitive edge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!