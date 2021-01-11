Nintendo Switch gear from $13: PowerA controllers, cases, more up to 40% off

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller (Mario White) for $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is $1 below the current Best Buy price drop. Regularly $25, this is within a few bucks of the 2020 holiday/Black Friday price and the lowest we have tracked otherwise. PowerA’s officially licensed gamepad features a stark white base with bright orange backing and accents throughout alongside the Mario decal. It provides a similar layout to the Nintendo Pro Controller for a fraction of the price with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a detachable 10-foot USB cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 880 Amazon customers. More Switch gear deals below.

For something even more affordable, transform your Joy-Con into a more traditional form-factor with the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips at under $10 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers, this is one of the more affordable ways to add a bit of extra grip to your Switch gamepad setup. But be sure to check out some of the other Switch accessory deals on tap below as well.

More Switch gear deals:

You’ll also want to swing over to our previous PowerA roundup where you still find deep deals on its folio case and even more starting from $9. We also still have a series of big-time price drops in the latest eShop sale as well as a notable offer on the Super Mario Odyssey hardcover art book down at $22 Prime shipped.

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout

Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap

No batteries required

Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty

