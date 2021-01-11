FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Switch gear from $13: PowerA controllers, cases, more up to 40% off

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
40% off From $13

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller (Mario White) for $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is $1 below the current Best Buy price drop. Regularly $25, this is within a few bucks of the 2020 holiday/Black Friday price and the lowest we have tracked otherwise. PowerA’s officially licensed gamepad features a stark white base with bright orange backing and accents throughout alongside the Mario decal. It provides a similar layout to the Nintendo Pro Controller for a fraction of the price with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a detachable 10-foot USB cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 880 Amazon customers. More Switch gear deals below. 

For something even more affordable, transform your Joy-Con into a more traditional form-factor with the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips at under $10 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers, this is one of the more affordable ways to add a bit of extra grip to your Switch gamepad setup. But be sure to check out some of the other Switch accessory deals on tap below as well. 

More Switch gear deals:

You’ll also want to swing over to our previous PowerA roundup where you still find deep deals on its folio case and even more starting from $9. We also still have a series of big-time price drops in the latest eShop sale as well as a notable offer on the Super Mario Odyssey hardcover art book down at $22 Prime shipped

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

  • Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout
  • Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap
  • No batteries required
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score 4 LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs for $80 (...
Amazon’s Echo Studio delivers Alexa and “hi...
Apple Watch Series 6 sees multiple styles go on sale fr...
Eve Energy Strip offers HomeKit and Siri control for $8...
Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini MagSafe Case sees...
Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic packs a built-in LED display...
Save up to 26% on Kwikset’s latest smart locks: F...
Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB now $200 off ...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Folio Case falls to new low of $20 (Save 20%), more from $9

$9 Learn More
50% off

Nintendo’s Labo Switch Vehicle Kit falls to best price in six months at $35 (Save up to 50%)

$35 Learn More
31% off

Score 4 LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Light Bulbs for $80 (Save 27%), more from $18.50

From $18.50 Learn More
Reg. $200

Amazon’s Echo Studio delivers Alexa and “high-end audio” for $170 (Reg. $200)

$170 Learn More
$60 off

Apple Watch Series 6 sees multiple styles go on sale from $339

$339 Learn More
Up to 35%

Today only, Home Depot offers discounted Husky garage storage by up to 35%

From $10 Learn More
Orig. $749

iPhone XR drops to $350 today only in unlocked certified refurbished condition

$350 Learn More
Reg. $100

Eve Energy Strip offers HomeKit and Siri control for $85 (Reg. $100)

$85 Learn More