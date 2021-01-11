WD’s 8TB My Cloud NAS is perfect for Time Machine backups at $230 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 8TB My Cloud Home Personal NAS for $229.99 shipped. Having dropped from $300, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen since September, and is the second-best price to date. WD’s My Cloud drive brings 8TB of storage to your setup for taking care of routine Time Machine backups and other tasks. On top of a built-in Ethernet port capable of 100MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a USB 3.0 port for expanding with additional hard drives down the road. With over 1,700 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather build out a NAS for yourself, going with Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay NAS at $170 is a more affordable starting point. It’s not quite as powerful as the lead deal and you’ll have to supply your own hard drives, but this will surely get the job done for Time Machine and the like. Check out how it can be put to use for routine backups in our hands-on coverage.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a discount on WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS, which can handle Plex and other more in-depth tasks. Right now, it’s down to $299.50, marking one of the best prices yet. That’s on top of all of the other markdowns in our networking guide today.

WD My Cloud NAS features:

Add 8TB of USB 3.0 cloud storage to your Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device with the My Cloud Home 8TB 1-Bay Personal Cloud NAS Server from WD. The My Cloud Home provides a one-stop solution for saving digital content, backing up photos and videos on your phone, and wirelessly backing up and syncing your Windows and Mac computers with cloud accounts.

