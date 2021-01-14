BenQ’s high-end 4K HDR projectors sport up to 3,000-lumens + Android TV at $200 off

B&H Photo is offering the BenQ 4K HDR Home Theater Projector with Android TV (TK850i) for $1,599 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, it normally goes for $1,799 and today’s deal is one of the first price drops that we’ve tracked. This projector is perfect for high-end home theaters, sporting 4K HDR playback, Android TV built-in, Chromecast, and much more. While other projectors claim to support 4K input, this one offers true 4K on-screen resolution. Plus, with a 3,000-lumen brightness, it’s perfect for home theaters of all sizes. You’ll find two HDMI inputs available here, allowing you to hook up multiple items. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for another great BenQ projector deal. We went hands-on with the TK850 late last year, which shares many similarities with the TK850i on sale outside of built-in Android TV, so be sure to give that a look.

We’ve also spotted the BenQ CinePrime 4K HDR Home Theater Projector with Android TV (HT3550i) for $1,599 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $1,799, you’re saving the same 11% as the model above. The main thing to note here is that the HT3550i projector is geared toward movie enthusiasts, as it has a wider color gamut than the TK850i above. You’ll take a hit in the overall brightness here, but, with the wider color support, you’ll enjoy a higher-quality picture. Similar to the TK850i, there are two HDMI ports here for plugging in a plethora of home theater gear. Rated 4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Anker Nebula Apollo is worth considering. It sports 1080p playback and can project a 100-inch screen, just like the two models above. However, it comes in at 200-lumens instead of the ultra-bright 2,000- or 3,000-lumens that BenQ offers above. The main thing that Anker has on BenQ with the Nebula Apollo is that it’s battery-powered and can run for four hours before it needs to be plugged in again, as well as the fact that it costs just $277.50 when you clip the on-page coupon.

More about the BenQ 4K Projector:

Enjoy your video games and multimedia and streaming content on a big screen with the BenQ TK850i HDR XPR 4K UHD Home Theater Projector. It includes a wireless adapter with the Android TV operating system onboard, providing access to thousands of apps like Amazon Prime Video. The included wireless adapter also has the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in to enable voice search, hands-free control, and wireless casting from your compatible device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

