Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more up to 60% off during Eastbay Blowout Sale

The Eastbay January Blowout Sale takes up to 60% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, ASICS, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike Joyride Dual Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $50 and originally was priced at $130. These shoes are great for running, walking, training, and everyday events. This style has a responsive cushioning as well as hundreds of small beads in the outsole of the shoe also promote a springy step. It also has a sock-like fit and mesh material to add breathability. Better yet, you can also find them in a women’s style with a FlyKnit material that’s marked down from $70. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

