Lacoste January Flash Sale takes up to 50% off already-marked down styles from $15

Lacoste kicks off January offering up to 50% off sale items from $15. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on polo shirts, jackets, joggers, t-shirts, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt is currently marked down to $81 and originally were priced at $135. It’s available in five versatile color options and it features a contrasting chest logo that makes it really stand out. This sweatshirt will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, khakis, or shorts alike for an array of styling options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Contrast Band Pique Jogging Pants are currently marked down to $72 and originally was priced at $120. These joggers are very on-trend for this season and the drawstring waist gives them a perfect fit. They also have a vintage look with a white stripe going down the side.

Our top picks for women include:

