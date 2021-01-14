Despite the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, the PC gaming arena shows no signs of letting up. Tons of companies have invested in PC gaming peripherals, with even Amazon attempting to cash in. More capable desk, monitor, and chair releases continue to surface alongside even more unique accessories like Hachi’s touchscreen projector. Bearing all this in mind, Razer came into CES 2021 with a bunch of exciting new gear, including Razer Project Brooklyn. This concept gaming chair includes a 60-inch OLED display, modular armrests, and more.

Razer Project Brooklyn sets high bar for next-generation gaming

It doesn’t matter if you prefer to game in the living room or office, Razer Project Brooklyn wants to fit in. Despite the fact that this CES 2021 concept disguises itself as a mere gaming chair, many will be surprised to see it transform “into a full-fledged entertainment powerhouse.”

The chair is outfitted with carbon fiber, RGB lighting, and a 60-inch rollout display. As with most modern game controllers, the chair itself boasts tactile feedback that aims to make gameplay feel even more lifelike. Razer also showcases 4D armrests that “roll out into adjustable peripheral tables.” Razer touts this concept as “next-generation,” potentially implying that some of the technology shown off here may not be as far off as some may think. Only time will tell.

‘Project Brooklyn is an exciting concept developed on the true essence of a fully immersive gaming station,’ said Min-Liang Tan. ‘The haptic feedback, visuals, and overall functional design with attention to ergonomics will deliver a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience.’

Pricing and availability

As exciting as Razer Project Brooklyn may be, it’s just a concept for now. Simply put, the technology shown off here does not yet exist. If it ever does, expect pricing to be through the roof. That being said, there’s a good chance Razer would undercut the cost of Aston Martin’s Racing Simulator.

9to5Toys’ Take

No matter how unlikely the official debut of Razer Project Brooklyn may seem, I think we can all agree that it would be a very compelling product. The fact that it would be able to shrink down into a compact size when not in use is something that is right up my alley.

Frankly, I am not a huge fan of clutter, and having a bunch of gear out in the open has kept me from fully diving into the world of PC gaming. The thought of having deployable parts that can be hidden when not in use would be a huge selling point for me. But who am I kidding? The chance of something like this showing up anytime soon feels far-fetched, to say the least.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!