Enjoy 1,050MB/s transfers with WD’s 500GB My Passport USB-C SSD at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the WD 500GB My Passport Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Having originally sold for $130, we’ve more recently been tracking a $100 going rate with today’s offer saving you 20%, beating our previous mention by $5, and marking a new all-time low. Keep storage woes in 2020 by upgrading your kit with WD’s latest portable SSD. It features up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds as well as out of the box Mac and iPad support thanks to USB-C connectivity. The internal NVMe drive pairs with a rugged case that ensures it can withstand up to 6.5-foot drops and other bumps along the way. A 5-year warranty delivers some extra peace of mind on that front, as well. Over 480 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without as speedy of transfers can save even more by going with RAVPower’s 512GB Portable USB-C SSD at $72 instead. Not only are you saving some extra cash, but you’ll also find much of the same USB-C connectivity and aluminum enclosure. This one just drops transfer speeds down to 540MB/s. A 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers completes the package.

While we just saw IK introduce its new UNO Synth Pro models for Mac, you’ll find even more ways to elevate your workstation in our deals hub right here. These ongoing LG monitor deals start at $100 and are joined by Samsung’s 500GB T7 Portable SSD at $80.

WD 500GB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Save, access and protect the content that matters to you with the My Passport SSD, giving you accelerated read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s with NVMe technology. Help secure your drive and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Resist drops of up to 6.5ft (1.98m) with a sleek, durable metal design that is both shock and vibration-resistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!