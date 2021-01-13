FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on LG 4K monitors, UltraWides, and more from $100

Amazon offers the LG 32-inch UltraFine 4K Monitor for $449.99 shipped. Down from its $500 going rate, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut to date and matches the previous $50 discount for the all-time low. LG’s UltraFine monitor upgrades your workstation with a 32-inch 4K HDR panel complemented by 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, making it a solid option for creative work like photo editing. On top of its frameless design, there’s also a height-adjustable stand as well as a pair of HDMI inputs and DisplayPort connectivity to round out the features. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more LG monitors on sale from $100.

Other LG monitors on sale:

If you’re planning to pair a MacBook with one of the discounted LG monitors today, be sure to check out the discount we spotted yesterday on Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock at $270. There’s also plenty of other workstation upgrades in our Mac accessories guide, like these ongoing Twelve South aluminum stand deals from $31.

LG 32-inch UltraFine 4K Monitor features:

The UHD 4K IPS monitor that does it all. Elevate your views with the UHD monitor ranked #1 in the U.S. At 31.5″ and 16:9 screen ratio, LG’s UltraFine Monitor with UHD 4K IPS Display features realistic, accurate color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. It shines as a productivity powerhouse, delivering a flexible workstation experience and easy setup, yet amplifies gaming with cutting-edge features and elevates entertainment with HDR10 and MAXXAUDIO stereo speakers.

