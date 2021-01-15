FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Build a healthier core with Gaiam’s Classic Balance Ball Chair at $35 (Today only, 40% off)

Reg. $60 $35

Today only, Woot is offering the Gaiam Classic Backless Balance Ball Chair for $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $60 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $39, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This balance ball chair is designed to help “build a healthier core, and align the spine, as well as relieve back pain and stiffness,” all while “boosting energy levels.” It has a 300-pound weight capacity, four easy-glide casters (two of which are lockable), and will fit up against most standard-sized desks. An air pump is included in the price here as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the idea of balancing yourself up on a ball chair like this sounds like too much of a chore, just score some Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands at under $12 Prime shipped to get some exercise in. This set was featured in our 2020 workout gift guide, carries stellar ratings from over 64,000 Amazon customers, and are some of the most affordable out there. 

For more workout gear, Amazon just launched a wide-ranging at-home fitness sale with up to 20% in savings on yoga gear, jump ropes and more. Browse through that sale right here and then head over to our sports/fitness guide for more. This morning also brought Samsung’s workout-ready Galaxy Watch down to $189 alongside a host of notable fitness apparel deals you can browse through right here

More on the Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair:

The Gaiam Backless Classic Balance Ball Chair greatly alleviates the aching back/legs/arms syndrome that comes from sitting at a desk for hours. Also helps to strengthen core, relieve pain and promote proper spinal alignment, posture, a healthier back, and overall well-being. Designed for users between 5-feet and 5-feet, 11-inches tall.

