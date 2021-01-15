All Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play Star Wars Squadrons for FREE this weekend alongside Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Yooka-Laylee. As part of the latest Free Play Days drop, all members of Microsoft’s aforementioned subscription services can now go Super Saiyan and dawn their very own starfighter at no-cost until Sunday, January 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Head below for more details.

Play Star Wars Squadrons, more for FREE

From now through Sunday at midnight, all Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members can download and play Star Wars Squadrons, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Yooka-Laylee for FREE, no strings attached.

If this is your first time accessing the Free Play Days titles, you can find and install the games right here or head straight to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your console. From there you’ll see the Gold member area and the Free Play Days collection.

Your Gamerscore and achievements can be retained by purchasing a copy after the timed free access period has ended. Two of the games are currently on sale in digital form via Xbox as well:

If you’re not quite ready to jump in and play Star Wars Squadrons for free right now, head over to this morning’s games roundup for the rest of today’s best deals. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand new Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers and the limited-edition Mandalorian gamepads, a deal on the SteelSeries’ Arctis 7X Headset, and everything you need to know about EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

More details on Star Wars Squadrons:

Play Star Wars Squadrons: Buckle up and learn what it means to pilot a starfighter in the Star Wars universe. Master the X-wing, TIE fighter, and more as you feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space combat alongside your squadronmates. Customize loadouts, divert power between weapons, engines, and shields while immersing yourself in a galaxy far, far away.

