Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets $100 discount as it returns to Amazon low

AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
$100 off $999

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $999 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $100 from its list price, matches the Amazon low, and is $50 above our last mention, which was in December of last year during a 1-day-only sale at B&H.

Apple’s latest 2020 iPad Pro delivers several new features, like a dual 12 and 10MP camera system that also sports a LiDAR scanner on the rear, Face ID on the front, and USB-C connectivity for expandable I/O. You’ll also find 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support here and up to 10-hours of battery life to last you all day before it’s time to plug-in again. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Use some of the savings from today’s lead deal to keep your new investment protected. Apple’s Smart Folio is available in multiple colors and designs on Amazon for $95. This still leaves a few bucks in your pocket and turns the display on or off when you open and close the case, ensuring you preserve as much battery as possible when not using the tablet.

Also, don’t forget to give our Apple guide a look as it’s constantly updated with the best deals from around the web. It’s a page you should bookmark and check often for the latest discounts on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, iPhone, and more.

Apple’s iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

