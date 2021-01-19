We are now ready to gather all of Tuesday’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals. Apple also launched a series of wide-ranging movie bundle and Disney film sale this morning, but for now we are focused on the day’s most notable price drops on games and apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Tiny Calendar Pro, Safety Photo+Video Pro, Animation Creator, Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, LE01 | Bass 808 Synth, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $4 (Reg. $100)

iOS Universal: LE02 | AudioKit Retro Piano: $4 (Reg. $100)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $25 (Reg. $50)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Story Reposter: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Video Teleprompter: FREE (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cross DJ Pro: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Focus Timer: Pomodoro & To Do: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Pick Finger Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Tiny Calendar Pro:

Tiny Calendar is an intuitive smart calendar works with all your calendars. It inherits the simple and clean look of calendars but makes it more accessible, powerful and reliable on your iPhone and iPad. With Tiny Calendar, you can access and manipulate your google calendar events and tasks more easily, anyway you want.

