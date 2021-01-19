FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 $15, Resident Evil 2 $15, Hitman 3 $50, more

-
Apps GamesnintendoeShopCapcom
50% off $15

As part of today’s best game deals, the Nintendo eShop is now offering Mega Man 11 for $14.99 with digital delivery. Regularly $30 via the eShop and currently $25 via Amazon, the Switch version is now 50% off the going rate and at the lowest we can find. This is the latest adventure in the storied Blue Bomber franchise. It blends the classic 2D platforming action with a shiny coat of paint and a series of abilities like the new Double Gear system that “lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Hitman 3, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Resident Evil 3, Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events

Apex Legends Season 8 introduces new 30-30 Repeater weapon, more

New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more

Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game

Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month

Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game

Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Carry your Nintendo Switch/Lite in style: PowerA Clutch...
Affinity Photo and Designer now beating 2020 Black Frid...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tiny Calendar P...
Apex Legends Season 8 introduces new 30-30 Repeater wea...
Block annoying unwanted calls and texts with RoboKiller...
Best Android app deals of the day: Door Kickers, Remind...
PowerA’s Transporter Switch Bag + neoprene case h...
New 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst e...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

[Updated] Nintendo New Year game sale from $6.50: Mario Maker 2, Yoshi, Fenyx Rising, more

$6.50+ Learn More
Reg. $150

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speeds at $120 (Save 20%)

$120 Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event takes up to 60% off top sellers + extra 50% off clearance

From $15 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 19, 2021 – Anker HomeKit cameras from $34, Apple Watch Series 5, more

Listen now
Reg. $180

TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System hits all-time low of $130 (Save 28%)

$130 Learn More
$130+

Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale from $299

From $299 Learn More
Reg. $30

Carry your Nintendo Switch/Lite in style: PowerA Clutch Bag hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

$21 Learn More
88% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $29 (33% off), more

From $2 Learn More