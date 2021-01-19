Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 11 $15, Resident Evil 2 $15, Hitman 3 $50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, the Nintendo eShop is now offering Mega Man 11 for $14.99 with digital delivery. Regularly $30 via the eShop and currently $25 via Amazon, the Switch version is now 50% off the going rate and at the lowest we can find. This is the latest adventure in the storied Blue Bomber franchise. It blends the classic 2D platforming action with a shiny coat of paint and a series of abilities like the new Double Gear system that “lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Hitman 3, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Resident Evil 3, Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo New Year game sale live from $6.50
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Hitman 3 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Releases January 20, 2021
- Resident Evil 3 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise Sale up to 67% off
- Nintendo eShop Mega Man Sale from $10
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- F1 2020 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mad Max $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $45 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Maneater $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or $6.50 (Reg. $20) on PSN
- Stardew Valley Switch $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Target Nintendo Switch game sale from $3
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $7
- GameStop Nintendo Switch game sale from $3
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Switch Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Scroll halfway down on this page to see the deal
- DIRT 5 Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
