For much of the year so far, LEGO has been focusing its attention on space-themed builds. But for those who aren’t fans of the many out of this world kits, today we’ll be taking a look at the best LEGO Ideas projects that June has to offer. From an expertly-crafted blacksmith shop to other medieval creations, this month is a way to get your fix on fantasy-inspired LEGO. Hit the jump to get a look.

Medieval Blacksmith Shop

The crux of every medieval town is a well-armed blacksmith shop, and builder ScapeSculptureDesign has shown just how that may take shape in brick form. This Ideas creation headlines June’s most notable builds due to its excellent execution of stonework and other LEGO building techniques.

It features a modular design that’s complete with a furnished interior workshop, armory, and leisure area. As it currently stands, three mifnifigures help the shop feel more lively and fit with the overall theme. Those wishing to add it to their LEGO collections have over 500 days to cast their vote on its project page.

The Seven Dwarfs’ House

With the brick-built Stitch being shot down in the recent LEGO Ideas review, builder Hanwasyellowfirst hoped their Disney-inspired creation would have better luck in June. Mixing scenery from the 1937 Disney Classic and physical recreation at Walt Disney World, the Seven Dwarfs’ House comes packed with detail.

All seven dwarves are included in this fan-made medieval build, alongside Snow White and the Evil Witch. If everything Disney catches your eye, then be sure to support this project. With over 550 days remaining in its campaign, the model has locked nearly 4,300 supporters.

Zen Bonsai

Finally, this Zen Bonsai tree set caught our eye. While not technically medieval, builder BrentWaller has assembled a creation that encompasses the same overall charm. It features a peaceful scene with an old village fisherman attempting to catch fish in the river below. Resting on top of a display base gilded with golden LEGO bricks, this Ideas creation stands out of the other June entries as a perfect model for showing off on your desk.

Right now it is sitting at just under 1,800 supporters. But with over 570 days to assemble the remaining votes, the set’s tranquil vibes help remind us that there’s no need to worry.

The Office achieves 10,000 supporter milestone

This month also saw two new creations hit the 10,000 supporter milestone. Ahead of 2020’s 15th anniversary of The Office, one builder has brought the show’s main cast into LEGO form. Alongside an accurate minifigure-scale floor plan of Dunder Mifflin’s office, there’s 17 figures and plenty of Easter eggs from the series. This continues the trend of popular TV shows getting their brick-built debuts, like what we saw with The Big Bang Theory and potentially now Seinfeld.

There’s also a three-story tall modular History Museum creation assembled by Bricky_Brick. Once June ends and we enter the second half of 2019, these projects join the UCS Space Shuttle Atlantis, Pursuit of Flight and more amongst LEGO Ideas’ next review stage.

More of the best LEGO Ideas creations

