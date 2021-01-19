Nordstrom Rack offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 65% off: Cole Haan, Nike, more

Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Update your wardrobe with top brands including Cole Haan, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger, Rockport, Nike, Sorel, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Florsheium Casey Chukka Boots that are very versatile. You can easily dress them up or down and they’re currently marked down to just $34. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. They can also be worn throughout any season and the insole is fully cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Plus, it features a rigid outsole to help grip the ground, which is nice for winter or spring weather. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

