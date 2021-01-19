FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 65% off: Cole Haan, Nike, more

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
65% off From $10

Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Update your wardrobe with top brands including Cole Haan, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger, Rockport, Nike, Sorel, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Florsheium Casey Chukka Boots that are very versatile. You can easily dress them up or down and they’re currently marked down to just $34. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. They can also be worn throughout any season and the insole is fully cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Plus, it features a rigid outsole to help grip the ground, which is nice for winter or spring weather. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event takes up to 60% off top s...
Amazon’s offering Under Armour Fly-By Shorts for ...
Disney’s Star Wars and Marvel kids’ face ma...
Hautelook Valentine’s Day Fragrance Sale offers d...
Merrell’s offering up to 50% off popular boots, o...
DSW Flash Sale takes up to $60 off your purchase, today...
GAP Factory Great Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide + ...
Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Costa Sunglasses up to 70% off at ...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Nordstrom takes up to 60% off hundreds of new styles + free shipping: Cole Haan, more

From $30 Learn More
$60 off

DSW Flash Sale takes up to $60 off your purchase, today only: Cole Haan, Nike, more

From $39 Learn More
Amazon low

Amazon will ship Logitech’s M170 Wireless Mouse to you for just $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More

Oakywood intros new walnut and cherry wood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases

Learn More
Reg. $150

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speeds at $120 (Save 20%)

$120 Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event takes up to 60% off top sellers + extra 50% off clearance

From $15 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 19, 2021 – Anker HomeKit cameras from $34, Apple Watch Series 5, more

Listen now
Reg. $180

TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System hits all-time low of $130 (Save 28%)

$130 Learn More