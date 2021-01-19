Add an air fryer or toaster oven combo to your arsenal from just $15 today (Up to 55% off)

Best Buy is now offering the 2.1-quart Emerald Air Fryer for $18.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40, today’s offer is $21 or nearly 55% off the going rate and one of the most affordable options out there right now. For comparison sake, it starts at $39 on Amazon. Along with the over 2-quart capacity, this model features adjustable temperature settings from 180- to 400-degrees to support a wide-range of recipes and side dishes. Other features include the built-in timer, 1000-watts of cooking power, and a thin form-factor that doesn’t take up too much space on the countertop. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Best Buy customers.

More air fryer deals:

This morning, we also spotted Ninja’s Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with built-in air fryer functions for $113 Prime shipped as well as NutriBullet’s Rx Blender at nearly 50% off. Just make sure to check out Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum, the Dalmo Touchless Faucet, and Home Depot’s 1-day water filtration sale while you’re at it. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Emerald Air Fryer:

Cook a wide variety of foods without needing any oil using this Emerald 2.0-liter compact air fryer. The temperature can be set to anywhere from 180 to 400 degrees F for versatility, and the built-in timer lets you turn your attention elsewhere. This Emerald 2.0-liter compact air fryer has a compact design for simple storage and portability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!