Home Depot takes up to 30% off garage door openers, more in today’s sale

-
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off garage door openers and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. One standout is the Genie PowerLift 1/2 HP Garage Door Opener at $168. Typically closer to $200, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a few months. This garage door opener offers an enclosed rail structure, which Genie promises will deliver improved “safety and long-term reliability.” You’ll receive a wall-mounted control panel, two openers for your cars, and a handful of other installation accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Looking for a more high-end option? Consider this Chamberlain wall-mounted door opener for $399. That’s around $50 off the regular going rate and a rare discount. This model mounts directly to your wall, cutting out the traditional overhead design we’ve seen from garage door manufacturers for years. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Home Depot’s 1-day sale is packed with additional deals on garage door openers for all budgets and setups. Browse through the entire selection here to save up to 30% off the regular going rate. Jump over to our smart home guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your space.

Genie Power Lift Garage Door Opener features:

The Genie Power Lift premium screw drive garage door opener has an ultra-quiet, direct drive motor that provides the ultimate combination of power and strength. This Genie garage door opener features a proprietary maintenance-free direct screw drive system that increases strength, power and provides unmatched durability, making it the ideal choice to open the heaviest garage doors (up to 7 ft. in height) with no additional maintenance required.

