Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad $22 (48% off), more

CHOETECH’s offical Amazon storefront offers its Dual 10W Qi Charging Pad for $21.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 8GRLEOYC at checkout. Down from its $36 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks the lowest we’ve tracked to date. This Qi charging pad features a 5-coil layout that not only allows it to dish out 10W of power to a pair of smartphones, but also makes it easier to lineup your device than single-coil alternatives. It’s a great way to streamline your nightstand or charging setup somewhere else in the house and features a PU leather surface. A bundled 18W USB-C wall adapter completes the package. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Breaking through the technical difficulties of the industry, take the lead in upgrading to 5 coils. Wireless charging pad Built-in 5 coils provide a wider charging area to boost charging efficiency, just place your phone on the non-slip charging surface with a free position, enjoy fast wireless charging. Charge 2 devices at once with dual pads charging surfaces, supports fast charging speed for both Phones and AirPods. Advanced Qi wireless charging technology enables you to charge your device without plugging in a cable.

