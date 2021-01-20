Alongside letting fans vote on which of its classic themes to bring back for the 90th anniversary next year, LEGO has showcased a new lineup of collectible coins. With five versions to collect, the series commensurates classic themes like Castle, Space, and more as unique pieces of memorabilia. Head below for a closer look and all of the details on scoring these limited-edition collectible LEGO coins for yourself.

LEGO launches collectible coin promotion

Alongside its other promotions going on right now, LEGO is giving VIP members a chance to score some limited-edition collectibles. In the same spirit as its recent fan vote, builders who grew up on classic themes like Space and Castle can score some of that nostalgia, thanks to a series of new collectible LEGO coins.

To kick things off, LEGO is out with the very first of the lineup, a Castle Coin. On one side, you’ll find the iconic crown insignia that represents the theme, with a stamped VIP logo on the other. Due out at a later date, there will also be releases for other themes including Space, Pirates, Octan, and then a generic LEGO coin.

On top of all five of the collectible LEGO coins, there is a display case that is also available to store everything in. It features a clear design that holds each of the coins in place and sports a VIP logo on the top.

How to add these to your collection

As of now, LEGO has only rolled out the very first of its collectible coins. Its Classic Castle coin is now available via the LEGO VIP Rewards Center and can be redeemed for 1,150 points. The case, on the other hand, is available right now for 700 points. As of now, there’s no way to actually purchase these without the VIP credits, and it’s likely that won’t change as future coins are released.

Those who don’t have enough points yet can earn them by buying kits directly from LEGO. You’ll want to check out our post detailing all of the new LEGO sets that launched at the beginning of the year for our top recommendations.

These are very likely going to be limited releases, so once inventory sells out, odds are LEGO won’t be replenishing stock. So if you’re interested, it’s worth redeeming the coins sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take

As far as rewards go from LEGO, giving older fans the option to bring these limited-edition coins into their collections is a great change of pace. Since refreshing the VIP Rewards Center back in 2019, the different perks and ways to redeem points have varied in quality, from unique creations to posters, and of course, cash discounts on sets.

But for those who want to spend their accumulated points on something you can’t buy, this is a pretty notable option. It remains to be seen just how neat the actual collectible coins will be in person, but I have to hand it to LEGO for trying something new.

