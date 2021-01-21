Monoprice’s 43-inch Curved CrystalPro Monitor falls to $600 (Save $100), more from $230

Monoprice is currently offering its CrystalPro 43-inch Curved UltraWide 3840×1200 Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Usually fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Featuring a 43-inch curved panel, Monoprice’s CrystalPro display delivers an immersive 1800R curvature. Alongside being a great option for elevating your workstation’s productivity, its 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support make it a notable option for gaming, as well. DisplayPort, a pair of HDMI 1.4 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 input round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $230.

Other Monoprice monitors on sale:

Don’t forget that on top of today’s discounted Monoprice monitors, we’re still seeing a series of 4K and UltraWide offerings from Samsung starting at $100. That’s alongside these ongoing Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Monitor deals at $100 off, and everything else that you’ll find on sale in our PC gaming guide.

Monoprice CrystalPro 43-inch Monitor features:

Designed to be the ultimate ultrawide productivity machine, our 43″ CrystalPro Curved DFHD Monitor hits the sweet spot for productivity focused power users. It is the perfect solution for spreadsheet power users, photo or video editors, musicians, or anyone who desires maximum visibility and control over their workflow. It features an 1800R curvature, 3840 x 1200p (DFHD) resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate.

