Lockly’s Secure Pro Deadbolt features 5 ways to unlock at $230.50 (Save $50), more

Amazon offers the Lockly Secure Pro Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt for $230.45 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $280 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 15% price cut, marks one of the first discounts to date, and is a new all-time low. Lockly Secure Pro delivers five different ways to unlock the front door headlined by a built-in fingerprint scanner. That’s on top of a touchscreen for entering pin codes, Wi-Fi connectivity to pair with your smartphone, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant support. And for those times where unlocking the old fashioned way will do the trick, there’s also support for a traditional key. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Also on sale, you can score the Lockly Secure Plus Bluetooth Smart Lock for $193.02 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $230, you’re saving $37 with today’s offer coming within $4 of the all-time low and marking the second-best we’ve seen. This model offers a similar touchscreen design to the lead deal, with the same smartphone control and fingerprint scanner. The main downside here is the lack of Alexa and Assistant control, as this lock relies on Bluetooth. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 415 customers.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find even more ways to grow your setup. The all-time low we spotted the other day on this 3-pack of Google Nest Cam Indoor is still live at $248, alongside the HomeKit-enabled Meross Smart Table Lamp at $27.

Lockly Secure Pro Dead Bolt features:

We know safety is your biggest concern when it comes to your home. Now you can protect your home and enjoy a peace of mind with Lockly. Lockly offers easy-to-use smart lock solutions that are meticulously designed featuring the highest level of security available. Unlike other static keypads where the numbers are always the same, Lockly’s patented PIN Genie Technology ensures that the digital keypad display is unique every time someone approaches your door.

