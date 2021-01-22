Microsoft takes up to $360 off Surface Book 3, Pro 7 bundles, and more

Microsoft is now taking up to $360 off a selection of its Surface devices, bundles, and accessories with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Microsoft Surface Book 3 i5 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,399.99. Also available at Amazon. Down from $1,600, today’s offer saves you $200, marks the second-best price to date, and has only been beaten once before. Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1 laptop delivers a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a detachable keyboard that connects with a unique folding hinge. Everything is powered by 10th-generation 1.2GHz i5 processor that’s backed by 15-hour battery life and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Another highlight from today’s sale has marked down the Surface Pro 7 bundled with a Pro Type Cover to $1,699.98. Usually this package would sell for $2,060, with today’s offer saving you $360 and marking one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. With a converting 2-in-1 design, Surface Pro 7 has a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that pairs with 256GB of storage and USB-C connectivity. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s sale, go check out the discount we spotted on Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Mouse while it’s marked down to $24. Then swing by our PC gaming guide for all of the other ways to elevate your setup, including this batch of Razer peripherals from $20, which are currently seeing up to 50% price cuts.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 features:

Performance meets versatility. Meet the laptop that can handle your biggest demands. The most powerful Surface laptop yet combines speed, graphics, and immersive gaming with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio. Tackle your biggest demands with quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel Core processors, blazing graphics, and high-resolution PixelSense Display designed for Surface Pen and touch.

