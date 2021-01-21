FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Mouse strikes new Amazon low from $24 (Reg. $35)

-
Reg. $35 $24

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse in Glacier for $24.13 Prime shipped. Additional colorways like Peach, Mint, and Black are available for $24.99. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around $10 off retail and newly marks the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked. Microsoft’s Bluetooth-enabled Modern Mobile Mouse features a “light, portable, comfortable” design that’s ready to upgrade your current peripheral. The “enhanced wheel is optimized for smooth, natural scrolling” and works on a wide variety of surfaces thanks to built-in BlueTrack technology. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forfeit modern aesthetics with Jelly Comb’s Bluetooth Mouse at under $12 (clip on-page coupon). It works with Windows, Android, macOS, and iPadOS. Users can adjust DPI levels between 1000, 1600 and 2400 settings. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Spend even less when cashing in on the deal we’ve spotted on Logitech’s M170 Wireless Mouse. Believe it or not, you can pick it up for just $8 Prime shipped. There are a couple of caveats to bear in mind. You’ll have to be alright with both a blue colorway and relying on a USB receiver for connectivity instead of Bluetooth.

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse features:

  • Light, portable, comfortable mouse is perfect for precise navigation anytime.
  • No cords or dongle — connects wirelessly via Bluetooth.
  • Enhanced wheel is optimized for smooth, natural scrolling.
  • Works on a variety of surfaces[1] thanks to BlueTrack technology.
  • Elegant, sculpted design — sits comfortably in your hand.

