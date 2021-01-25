Levi’s Warehouse Event is live! Save up to 75% off denim and more from $9

Levi’s Warehouse Deals are live with up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. You can find deals on jeans, t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, and more from $9. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans for men. These jeans are currently marked down to just $20, which is $50 off the original rate. This style features a trendy black wash and the slim fit is a great alternative to a skinny jean. They’re infused with stretch to promote comfort and the hem is tapered, so it can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the L.L. Bean Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of new markdowns.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!