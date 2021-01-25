FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Our exclusive code drops 1MORE’s true wireless THX-certified ANC headphones to a low of $135

32.5% off $135

We have partnered with 1MORE to offer the True Wireless THX-Certified Active Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $135 shipped with the code 9TO525 at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $200, the non-THX model goes for $170 at Amazon, and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. These headphones feature something most don’t: official THX certification. This allows them to deliver a frequency response and consistency, low distortion, and great noise isolation when compared to other earbuds on the market. There are two levels of ANC, as well, giving you the ability to dial things in perfectly. With Bluetooth 5.0, there’s low-latency audio as well, and the touch control and buttons offer easy customization. Fast charge delivers 2-hours of use in just 15 minutes of charging. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

More about 1MORE True Wireless THX ANC Headphones:

  • THX® Certified: The THX Certification process gives special attention to frequency response and its consistency, low distortion and exceptional noise isolation, listeners will enjoy balanced, quality audio and hear entertainment soundtracks and music the way the artist intended.
  • 2 Levels of Active Noise Cancelling: Dual ANC microphones plus the dedicated DSP effectively analyze and block out environmental and in-ear noises respectively.
  • Enhanced ANC, Uncompromised Sound Quality: Meticulously crafted hybrid dual driver design with balanced armature and separate dynamic driver deliver unrivaled sound quality with ANC turned on.
  • Seamless Connection with Bluetooth® 5.0: An optimized Qualcomm chip with Bluetooth 5 provides a fast and stable connection with lower power consumption.
  • Touch Control & Multifunctional Buttons: Buttons on each earbud give control over volume, song selection, phone calls, and voice assistance
  • Fast Charge: Featured with fast charging functionality, these ANC earbuds are primed for 2 hours of use with only 15 minutes of charge time.

