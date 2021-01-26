FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 upgrades your Assistant setup at $80 (Save 20%)

Reg. $100 $80

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, comes within $4 of our previous holiday mention, and is one of the best prices in the past four months. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $49. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Smart Display 7 found above.

Then for more ways to elevate your Assistant setup without paying full price, be sure to check out all of the deals in our smart home guide. On top of the compatible Philips Hue gear that’s up to 30% off right now, today saw a series of TP-Link Kasa accessories go on sale. With up to 33% off, you’ll be able to save on smart plugs, Edison bulbs, and more from $10.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

