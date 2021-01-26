Amazon will ship this aluminum iPad stand to your door for $12.50 (Save 30%, All-time low)

Leader Seller (96% positive feedback) is offering the Licheers Tablet Stand Holder for $12.59 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’ve been on the hunt for a sleek way to elevate an iPad, this could be the deal for you. It boasts a premium design that’s comprised of aluminum, ensuring it’ll blend well with any of Apple’s tablets. Its height adjusts from 8.9- to 13.4-inches and the angle can be tilted up to 60-degrees. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a cheaper build, have a look at MoKo’s Tablet Stand at $6. It weighs in at only 1.76-ounces, boasts a “pocket-sized” design, and even folds “completely flat” when not in use. Six different slots allow you to easily tweak the viewing angle of your iPad. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers.

For those of you that gravitate towards high-end gear, be sure to scope out the deal we spotted on simplehuman’s premium 21.1-gallon Stainless Steel Trash Can. It’s currently available at Amazon for $50 off. This means that right now you can scoop it up for $170, an offer that comes within $11 of the lowest price we’ve tracked.

Licheers Tablet Stand Holder features:

All aluminum alloy iPad stand holder, which makes it 3X stability and more durable. The weighted solid metal base with silicone pads can support kinds of the tablet, never shaking. With the anti-slip silicone on the Clamp, our tablet holder for desk will provide maximum protection for your device from any scratches and slide. The wider hook (0.71in) will be friendly with all tablets cases, never fall off.

This iPad stands and holders are widely compatible with 4.0-12.9 screen cell phones, tablets, and other devices, such as iPhones, iPad, Tablets, Switches, Kindles, ebook Reader, which is bringing more fun to your.

Licheers tablet stand holder supports height adjustment from 8.9- to 13.4-inches and 60 angle adjustment. iPad stands for desk provides you an ergonomic viewing angle for enjoying entertainment.

