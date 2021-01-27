FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home a 6-qt. Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker at Black Friday pricing: $49 (Reg. $100)

-
Instant Pot
Reg. $100 $49

Walmart is now offering Instant Pot Viva 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $49 shipped. Regularly as much as $100 at Walmart, this is matching the rock-bottom Black Friday price we tracked on the black stainless steel model and the lowest price we can find. It is also one of the most affordable Instant Pot cookers out there at any size capacity. This model sports 15 preset cooking programs to support a wide-variety of recipes with single touch operation. It also packs in settings for making cake, eggs, and for sterilizing. The inner pot is surrounded with a stainless steel construction and is dishwasher-safe for simple clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Just for further comparison, the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo sells for $79 right now and the 3-quart variant goes for $60. Today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable multi-cookers out there. You could opt for this discounted Crock-Pot family-sized stainless steel slow cooker at $24 to achieve that 1-pot meal solution, but it doesn’t include all of the fancy preset settings and the like. 

Over in our home goods deal hub you’ll find even more notable kitchenware deals including this Belgian waffle maker for just $20 shipped and a new Amazon all-time on Miracle-Gro’s Indoor Growing System at $130. We also have KitchenAid’s Full Size Dish Rack at nearly 25% off and plenty of discounted Husky Garage storage offers at up to 40% off

More on the Instant Pot Viva:

Create a variety of delicious foods with this Instant Pot Viva 6-qt. nine-in-one pressure cooker. The versatile design and 15 smart programs let you pressure cook, slow-cook, steam and saute everything from stews to cakes and yogurt. This Instant Pot Viva 6-qt. nine-in-one has a delay start function that lets you schedule cooking so you can come home to fresh, delicious meals.

