Nintendo has unveiled a special edition Monster Hunter Rise Switch console. Now roughly two months away from the release of the next mainline Monster Hunter title, Nintendo is revealing the custom painted console bundle to go along with it. Head below for more details, information on the bonus in-game content, and a closer look at the special edition Monster Hunter Rise Switch console design.

New Monster Hunter Rise Switch console

The new Monster Hunter Rise Switch console features intricate designs reminiscent of the series’ tribal aesthetics and highlighted by renderings of Rise’s flagship new monster, Magnamalo. While details on a North American release are hard to come by at this point, the gold and charcoal paint job is certainly worth a closer look for fans of the series and collectors alike.

As you can see from the imagery throughout this post, the design is quite a detailed one, covering nearly every inch of the SWitch, dock, and Joy-Con. While it might be a bit busy for some folks, you certainly can’t fault it for being too basic.

Monster Hunter Nintendo Pro Controller

There will also be a Nintendo Pro Controller, sold separately of course, to match the design of the new Monster Hunter Rise Switch console. It too features gold and dark gray designs throughout, splaying the golden Magnamalo design across the right hand-side of the front panel.

The special edition package also ships with a series of in-game goodies alongside a digital copy of Monster Hunter Rise itself. Those include everything from Kamurai Hunter layered armor set and a Shuriken Collar Palamute layered armor piece, to various gestures, face paints, hairstyles, a talisman, and more.

At this point the special edition Monster Hunter Rise Switch console is scheduled to release in Europe and Japan on March 26. There are reports suggesting it’s coming to the North American market as well, and while details on this still seem to be a bit thin, it does appear as though it will be happening. Until then, be sure to give the free Monster Hunter Rise demo a shot before it gets dropped from the eShop permanently on February 1, 2021. Pre-orders are now live on a full copy of the game ahead of the March 26 release date as well.

